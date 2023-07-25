(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Artificial intelligence (AI) is unlikely to acquire human-like consciousness as mankind still has not nailed down the secrets behind such human phenomenon, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

"So I would take this (AI acquiring consciousness) with a pinch of salt," Gill said. "Let's first talk about what we know about consciousness. We've had philosophers and spiritual practitioners looking at this for thousands of years and we have some understanding, but we have some way to go. I think it's pure pride and ego to think that you know, starting with this kind of very narrow way of coding problems and solving them we can somehow crack all the secrets of the universe."

Humanity still does not have a good idea of how the brain stores memories or even how we recall memories, he added.

Gill observed that there can be certain areas in which the technology is smarter � such as a phone navigating us on a map to a certain location � but that does not make the phone smarter than humans. People still can make decisions based on their hearts and emotions.

Whether AI can attain sentiment has recently been a big topic. Some technological experts believe that robots are "slightly sentimental." In June, Google software engineer Blake Lemoine was placed on administrative leave after he claimed LaMDA, Google's artificially intelligent chatbot generator, could be sentient. Others, however, are convinced that AI is far from having consciousness. Entrepreneur Elon Musk argues that biological and digital consciousness should not be treated equally.