Aid Agencies Appeal For Funding To Avert Humanitarian Crisis In Somalia

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:35 PM

Aid agencies appeal for funding to avert humanitarian crisis in Somalia

Nine local aid agencies on Tuesday appealed to the international community to increase humanitarian funding to help more than two million people in Somalia facing acute food shortages due to severe drought

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Nine local aid agencies on Tuesday appealed to the international community to increase humanitarian funding to help more than two million people in Somalia facing acute food shortages due to severe drought.

The agencies including Save Somali Women and Children warned in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu that failing and intermittent rains are wrecking havoc in Somalia where 2.2 million people are facing extreme hunger and some 5.4 million need humanitarian aid as at the end of May.

Amina Haji, director of Save Somali Women and Children said the massive spike in people requiring humanitarian assistance shows just how fragile the situation is for millions of Somalis.

"A huge injection of funding is urgently needed to save lives. We know early intervention is the best and most cost-effective way to save lives, particularly for women and children, who are always the most at risk," Haji said.

The UN says the 2019 Gu rains (April-June) have dismally failed, resulting in a second consecutive below-average rainy season while Somalia is still recovering from the impact of the prolonged 2016-17 drought.

Two failed rains and harsh weather conditions during the dry Jilaal season (January-March) has led to water scarcity, crop failure and an accelerated decline in livestock productivity, according to the UN.

The agencies warned that the situation is dire and is predicted to get worse in coming months, saying a massively scaled-up response is urgently needed to avert the humanitarian crisis.

The agencies said recent weeks saw some intense, short rain in some locales, which although replenishes some water sources, also caused extensive flooding and damage.

"We must collectively step up to the challenge with context specific, long-term and locally driven solutions to problems facing Somalis," the organizations said.

