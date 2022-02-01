UrduPoint.com

Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action To Protect Civilians, Cease Hostilities In Myanmar

February 01, 2022

Humanitarian organizations working in Myanmar urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to pass a resolution to ensure the protection of civilians and a cessation of hostilities in the country, after a military takeover a year ago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Humanitarian organizations working in Myanmar urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to pass a resolution to ensure the protection of civilians and a cessation of hostilities in the country, after a military takeover a year ago.

The coalition, including ActionAid, CARE, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee, Norwegian Refugee Council, and Save the Children, said that about 1,500 people, including at least 100 children, have been killed since the February 1 coup, and over 11,000 arrested.

Recent airstrikes and other large-scale military attacks in Kayah state have caused an exodus of about 120,000 people from their homes. In addition, violence has increased in states located in the west of the Myanmar. In total, the fighting has forced over 400,000 people out of their homes in the past year, according to the aid groups.

"We call on the international community to take the following actions: UN Security Council to pass a resolution to facilitate the protection of civilians, a cessation of hostilities and increased humanitarian access, and set out the measures they will take to hold perpetrators of grave violations to account," the groups said in a statement.

They urged Myanmar's military and other actors to allow unrestricted and sustained humanitarian access.

"Displaced people urgently need shelter, food, water, medical care and other essential aid, including services for survivors of conflict-based sexual violence and other forms of violence against women," the statement read.

The groups called for action to protect humanitarian workers, stressing that they should never be a target. They chided international governments and multilateral bodies for an allegedly insufficient response to the Myanmar crisis.

A year ago, the military seized control of Myanmar in a coup, which prompted nationwide protests. The top brass justified their action by alleged election fraud which they blamed on civilian government leaders. Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials were placed under arrest.

>