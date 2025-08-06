Open Menu

Aid Agencies Sound Alarm Over Israeli Move To Deregister NGOs Operating In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Aid agencies warned on Wednesday that most partner organizations providing vital relief across Gaza will have to shut down their operations within weeks, unless Israel withdraws its demand that they provide sensitive information about Palestinian employees

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Aid agencies warned on Wednesday that most partner organizations providing vital relief across Gaza will have to shut down their operations within weeks, unless Israel withdraws its demand that they provide sensitive information about Palestinian employees.

The development, which also applies to the occupied West Bank, is a result of the Israeli requirement introduced on 9 March impacting international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“Unless urgent action is taken, most international NGO partners could be de-registered by 9 September or sooner, forcing them to withdraw all international staff and preventing them from providing critical, lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Palestinians,” said UN and partner aid organizations that are known collectively as the Humanitarian Country Team in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

The UN understands that organizations must now submit, amongst others, details of representatives and all employees in-country, including Palestinian and foreign workers, with full identification and contact details.

For foreign worker recommendation requirements, applications must now include marital status and family details, including spouse and children’s passport numbers and country of issuance.

Many UN agencies still operate in Gaza, working closely with NGO partners to reach the war-torn enclave’s most vulnerable people. International NGOs are key as they provide critical support to Palestinian NGOs in the form of supplies, funding and technical support.

“Without this cooperation, their operations will be severed, cutting off even more communities from food, medical care, shelter and critical protection services,” said the Humanitarian Country Team, which is overseen by the UN’s top aid official in OPT and includes heads of UN agencies and more than 200 local and international NGOs.

Already, NGOs that have not registered under the new system are prohibited from sending any supplies to Gaza.

Just last month, Israeli authorities rejected repeated requests by 29 of them to ship humanitarian aid to Gaza, citing the organizations as “not authorized”.

“This policy has already prevented the delivery of lifesaving aid, including medicine, food, and hygiene items,” the humanitarian collective said. “This most profoundly affects women, children, older people, and persons with disabilities, further aggravating the risk of being subjected to abuse and exploitation.”

In a statement urging Israel to reconsider its demand for sensitive employee information from NGOs, the humanitarian country team insisted that impeding its work violates international law “when we are receiving daily reports of death by starvation as Gaza faces famine conditions”.

Meanwhile, inside Gaza, reports on Wednesday indicated that at least 20 people were killed and dozens more injured in central Gaza after a convoy of aid trucks overturned into a crowd.

The incident happened in southern Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on Tuesday, according to the local authorities. Further reports indicated that desperate people seeking aid had climbed onto the lorries before the drivers lost control.

In its latest aid update, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, noted that a full 90 per cent of aid brought into Gaza since 20 July has been “offloaded by hungry crowds or looted by armed gangs”.

People who approach aid convoys near Israeli military checkpoints continue to be killed and wounded, OCHA said.

It cited the health authorities, which reported that between 27 May and 4 August, there have been 1,516 fatalities and more than 10,000 injuries at militarised distribution sites or along humanitarian aid convoy routes.

