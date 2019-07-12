Aid Agencies Urging Donors to Provide Assistance to Mozambique to Prevent Food Crisis

A group of international aid agencies headed by Oxfam have called on foreign donors to provide food assistance to the people of Mozambique after devastation caused by the tropical Cyclone Idai that provoked a food crisis in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A group of international aid agencies headed by Oxfam have called on foreign donors to provide food assistance to the people of Mozambique after devastation caused by the tropical Cyclone Idai that provoked a food crisis in the country.

According to Oxfam, the call was made on the occasion of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to the cyclone affected areas on Friday.

"The double tragedy and devastation from the cyclones have left millions of people destitute. People have lost their homes and property and are now staring a food crisis in the face.

Donors must ensure that sustained food assistance and livelihoods support, particularly for women, is provided for people to rebuild their lives," Oxfam's Humanitarian Response Lead in Mozambique Sara Almer said as quoted in a press release.

In mid-March, cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and then continued to neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls and causing the death of more than 700 people, according to the United Nations.

According to Oxfam, more than 2.2 million people are currently in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.