Aid Efforts Intensify For Famine-stalked Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Efforts grew on Thursday to get more aid into the war-devastated Gaza Strip, where the UN warns of famine and desperate residents have stormed relief shipments.
After mediators failed to reach a truce between Israel and Palestinian group for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which started on Monday, fighting continued with at least 69 deaths over the previous 24 hours, the Palestinian territory's health ministry said.
Palestinian authorities reported more than 40 air strikes across Gaza, from Beit Hanun in the north to Rafah in the south, where most of Gaza's population has sought refuge and Israel is threatening a ground invasion.
Among the latest casualties, according to the health ministry, were seven people killed when Israeli troops opened fire on a group at an aid distribution point near Gaza City.
The army had no immediate comment.
The charity vessel Open Arms, pulling about 200 tonnes of food aid, was nearing Israel's coast after departing Cyprus on Tuesday, the Marinetraffic website showed on Thursday.
Cyprus's foreign minister said a second, bigger vessel was being readied in Larnaca port for the maritime corridor which, senior United States administration officials have said, will later be complemented by a temporary pier off Gaza to be built by American troops.
Daily aid airdrops by multiple nations have been taking place this month, and Germany said it would join the effort.
Recent Stories
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
More Stories From World
-
Former Fiji PM guilty of perverting course of justice6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Italy team to play Wales in Six Nations36 minutes ago
-
Spain MPs face key vote on amnesty for Catalan separatists36 minutes ago
-
Two dead, nine wounded as Russia fights off border attacks46 minutes ago
-
Taiwan, China in joint search for two missing fishermen46 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's parliament passes repressive law on NGOs46 minutes ago
-
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole56 minutes ago
-
EU far right still faces hurdles in quest for power2 hours ago
-
Boeing unable to provide key records in door plug blowout probe: NTSB3 hours ago
-
Pakistan ranks 161st on UN’s Human Development Index, as rich-poor nations' gap widens3 hours ago
-
China says will take 'all necessary measures' to protect interests after US TikTok vote3 hours ago
-
Foxconn logs second straight quarter of profits as AI demand surges3 hours ago