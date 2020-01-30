Aid Groups Serving Palestinians Warn US Mideast Peace Plan Risks Inflaming Instability

The Trump administration's Middle East peace plan threatens to ignite a new round of violence and promote violations of international law by allowing Israel to unilaterally annex much of the West Bank, a coalition of nine aid groups that work in the Palestinian territories said in a joint press release on Wednesday

"As humanitarian, development and religious organizations serving Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, we fear the US Middle East Plan may spark an escalation in violence and entrench violations of international humanitarian and human rights law," the release said.

The release added: "Any move to annex territory, transfer property, restrict movement, or limit access to goods and services following the plan's disclosure would be in violation of international law.

The release was issued by Catholic Relief Services, CARE USA, Global Communities, Islamic Relief - USA, Lutheran World Federation, Norwegian Refugee Council, Mennonite Central Committee US Washington Office, Mercy Corps and Oxfam America.

The US plan unveiled in a White House event on Tuesday proposes that Israel annex Jewish settlements located on hilltops throughout the West Bank, as well as the Jordan River Valley as a security zone. However, the plan proposes doubling the land the Palestinians have in their possession at present.

The plan has attracted little support outside of Israel and the United States.