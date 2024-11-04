Aid restrictions and dismantling UNRWA will compound Gazans’ suffering: UN

Aid entering Gaza reached a new low in October, the head of UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA said Monday, highlighting the continued need for its lifesaving work even as Israel moves to end its activities

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Aid entering Gaza reached a new low in October, the head of UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA said Monday, highlighting the continued need for its lifesaving work even as Israel moves to end its activities.

The Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, recently approved two laws banning UNRWA from operating in its territory and prohibiting officials from having any contact with the agency.

Israel has officially informed the President of the UN General Assembly of the adoption of the new legislation. The letter says all cooperation with the agency will cease after 90 days.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Monday that last month, Israel allowed a daily average of 30 humanitarian trucks into Gaza, which is only six per cent of the commercial and humanitarian supplies allowed in before the war.

“This is the lowest in a long time, bringing the assistance back to the level of the beginning of the war,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

“This cannot meet the needs of over two million people, many of whom are starving, sick and in desperate conditions.”

He said that meanwhile, UNRWA continues to distribute whatever is allowed in.

Staff have provided food aid to more than 1.9 million Gazans since the war erupted last October, while hundreds of thousands in and around its shelters have received basic supplies.

The UN agency is also the largest Primary healthcare provider in the enclave, and its teams have provided over six million medical consultations.

Lazzarini stressed that much more aid must be allowed into Gaza, including through UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization and service provider there.

“Restricting humanitarian access and at the same time dismantling UNRWA will add an additional layer of suffering to already unspeakable suffering. Only political will can put an end to a politically made situation,” he said.

