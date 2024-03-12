Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Spanish charity ship taking food to Gaza left Cyprus on Tuesday in hopes of opening a maritime corridor to carry sorely needed aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

In a sign of worsening humanitarian conditions more than five months into the war, the health ministry said "the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration rose to 27", most of them children.

The Open Arms set sail from Larnaca port on the Mediterranean, towing a barge loaded with 200 tonnes of relief goods for the sea journey of about 400 kilometres (250 miles), as US charity World Central Kitchen said work was "underway" in Gaza on a jetty to unload the shipment.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the departure "a sign of hope", vowing to "work hard together for many more ships to follow".

Cyprus said it was preparing to send a second ship.

The UN aid coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, and head of the United Nations Office for Project Services, Jorge Moreira da Silva, said in a joint statement they "welcome the opening of a maritime corridor", but cautioned it may not be enough.

"For aid delivery at scale there is no meaningful substitute to the many land routes and entry points from Israel into Gaza," they said.

Heavy Israeli bombardment again rained down on Gaza, killing at least 80 people overnight, and dozens more were missing under the rubble, said the territory's health ministry.

- 'Famine is imminent' -

The war since October 7 has levelled vast parts of the coastal strip and sparked dire food shortages that have led the UN World Food Programme to warn "famine is imminent" in northern Gaza.

As the flow of aid trucks from Egypt has slowed -- a trend variously blamed on the war, the growing insecurity on the ground, and cumbersome Israeli inspections of cargo -- Western and Arab governments have stepped up daily airdrops.

However UN and other relief agencies warn that parachuting in aid parcels is less effective and falls far short of the hundreds of truckloads needed every day to sustain the population of 2.4 million people.

The humanitarian crisis has gripped Gaza at a time Muslims have since Monday observed the month of Ramadan, where daytime fasts are traditionally broken with lavish evening iftar meals with family and friends.

In Gaza's southern city of Rafah -- now home to nearly 1.5 million people, many of whom have sought refuge in crowded shelters and makeshift tents -- one man, Mohammad al-Masry, said this year the family had just "canned food and beans".

Another displaced woman, Umm Muhammad Abu Matar from Khan Yunis, told AFP that this year, Ramadan has "the taste of blood and misery".

- 'We will finish the job' -

Weeks of talks involving US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators failed to bring about a truce and hostage exchange deal ahead of Ramadan.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that, although talks between the parties continued, "we are not near a deal".