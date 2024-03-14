Open Menu

Aid Ship Slowly Heads For Gaza As Calls For Assistance Grow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A first boat loaded with 200 tonnes of food aid was making slow progress towards the Gaza Strip on Thursday as efforts grew to bring more humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory besieged by Israel.

The main UN aid agency in Gaza said an Israeli strike a day earlier hit one of its warehouses in the southern city of Rafah, killing an employee, although Israel later said a Hamas fighter was killed in the rocket strike.

Donor nations, aid agencies and charities pushed on with efforts to rush food to the territory of 2.4 million people, where famine looms after more than five months of war.

