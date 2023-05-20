Aide Given To Kiev Based On Proposition US Not Backing Attacks On Russian Territory - WH
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The capabilities provided to Ukraine is based on the proposition that the United States does not enable or support attacks on Russian territory, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a presser.
"All of the capabilities that the United States is providing to Ukraine come with the basic proposition that the United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory," Sullivan said Friday.