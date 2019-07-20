Aide to Iranian Parliament Speaker, Russian Ambassador Meet in Tehran for Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Special Assistant for International Affairs to the Iranian parliament speaker Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The sides have discussed Russia-Iran relations and the latest developments in the middle East, the Mehr news agency said.

On Friday, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The vessel with 23 crew members on board has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port.

There are three Russian nationals among the crew of Stena Impero, the tanker's operator, Northern Marine Management, told Sputnik. The Russian Embassy in Tehran has confirmed maintaining contact with the Iranian authorities on the incident.