Kunduz Zholdubaeva, an aide to Kyrgyzstan's ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, reported an attempt on his life in Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kunduz Zholdubaeva, an aide to Kyrgyzstan's ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, reported an attempt on his life in Bishkek.

"There was an attempt on the life of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. After a while there will be an official statement," she wrote on Facebook.

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov then said that the car, in which he was sitting during the clashes on the Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, was shot with live ammunition.

According to Sputnik Kyrgyzstan, the video provided by Zholdubaeva shows Isakov demonstrating his Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen, pointing to the front and rear doors on the right and saying that live ammunition was fired at the car.