Aide To Roscosmos Chief To Remain In Pre-Trial Detention Until March - Court

A court in Moscow extended pre-trial detention for Ivan Safronov, an aide to the chief of Russian space agency, until March, the press service of the court told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) A court in Moscow extended pre-trial detention for Ivan Safronov, an aide to the chief of Russian space agency, until March, the press service of the court told Sputnik.

Safronov, who is suspected of treason will remain in detention until March 7, the court said.

The hearing was closed to public because of the secret information in the case materials.

Safronov was detained on July 7 and put in detention on the same day. The Federal Security Service suspects him of transferring information about the Russian defense to a NATO country.

