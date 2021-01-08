Aide To US Speaker Pelosi Says Laptop Stolen During Riots Was Only Used For Presentations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Rioters stole a laptop from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during this week's riot at the Capitol Building, but the machine was only used for presentations, Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said in a statement on Friday.
"A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations," Hammill said via Twitter.