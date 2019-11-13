UrduPoint.com
Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

Aides Convince Trump to Keep Mulvaney Despite Controversial Ukraine Remarks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump, unhappy about the speech his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, gave last month on military aid for Ukraine, was threatening to fire him for several weeks before aides eventually advised him against the move, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the informed sources, Trump was extremely dissatisfied with remarks Mulvaney made at an October 17 press conference, where he said that military aid for Ukraine had been suspended in an effort to pressure Kiev into ordering an investigation into the business dealings of the family of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Mulvaney later issued a statement saying that the media had misinterpreted his words and that "there was absolutely no quid pro quo," as cited by the media outlet.

Senior advisers cautioned Trump against firing him, saying that dismissing Mulvaney at such a difficult time could be dangerous, primarily because he played a key role in deciding to freeze the aid, according to the Washington Post.

"I don't think you'll see him going anywhere until after December.

But the president was very unhappy with that press conference. That was a very bad day for the president," one of Trump's senior advisers said, as quoted by the media outlet.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump misused his office in asking Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

After Trump released the transcript of the call, which he called "perfect," the US leader accused the Democrats of engaging in another political witch hunt to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

US lawmakers have asked Mulvaney to appear for a deposition on November 8 as part of the impeachment inquiry. Evidence gathered suggests the acting White House chief of staff was directly involved in Trump's effort to withhold security assistance for Ukraine, allegedly in order to pressure Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens.

