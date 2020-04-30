Aides Urge Trump to Curtail COVID Briefings, Show Polls Where He Looses to Biden - Reports

Advisers to US President Donald Trump have presented him with an internal polling outcome that showed him fall behind his key rival in the presidential race, former vice president Joe Biden, in a bid to convince him to stop the freewheeling daily briefings on COVID-19, US media reported on Thursday, citing anonymous White House insiders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Advisers to US President Donald Trump have presented him with an internal polling outcome that showed him fall behind his key rival in the presidential race, former vice president Joe Biden, in a bid to convince him to stop the freewheeling daily briefings on COVID-19, US media reported on Thursday, citing anonymous White House insiders.

According to The Washington Post, aides link the falling support with Trump's performance at the daily coronavirus briefings. The newspaper cites, in particular, the briefing where the president suggested that injecting bleach or other disinfectants could help kill the coronavirus, triggering a public uproar.

On Wednesday, campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly presented Trump with grim polling data, showing that he lost to Biden in key swing states, urging him to either reduce the frequency of briefings or stop taking questions.

Aides reportedly said that Trump resisted the pleas, claiming that people "love" the briefings and think he was "fighting for them."

"I'm not losing to Joe Biden," Trump said during the call with Parscale, lashing out at the aide with anger and profanity, as quoted by two sources with knowledge of the conversation.

According to the newspaper, the US president is normally distrustful of polling data when the numbers are negative. Yet, aides were further cited as saying that Trump was in a particularly bad mood last week because of the polls and news coverage of his administration's response to the pandemic.

"He was just in a terrible mood with everyone late last week," another White House official was quoted as saying in the report.

He eventually reconciled with Parscale during a face-to-face meeting in the Oval Office, according to the newspaper, when the latter brought him new polling data with more positive results.

Last weekend, Trump held no briefings and has taken fewer questions this week, with no appearances in the briefing room. Aides reportedly would still prefer that he travel outside Washington, meet with governors in the Oval Office and participate in events that are focused on the economy.