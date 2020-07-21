UrduPoint.com
AIIB Approves 45Mln Euros Loan To Georgia To Overcome COVID-19 Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:42 PM

The board of directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday that it had approved 45 million euros ($50 billion) in loans to Georgia to overcome the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The board of directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday that it had approved 45 million euros ($50 billion) in loans to Georgia to overcome the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Board of Directors has approved a loan of EUR45 million (approximately USD50 million equivalent) to Georgia to mitigate the negative economic and social impacts of COVID-19 and sustain the momentum of pre-pandemic reforms that support economic growth and resilience," the press release said.

According to the press release, the funds are aimed at filling the financing gap caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, "which could jeopardize Georgia's ongoing reforms under the Economic Management and Competitiveness Program."

Georgia has so far registered 1,039 COVID-19 cases and 15 related fatalities. Meanwhile, a total of 900 people recovered, while 5,587 have been quarantined.

