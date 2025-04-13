Open Menu

Ailing Bolsonaro Says He Will 'probably' Need Surgery

Published April 13, 2025

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he will "probably" need surgery, after being hospitalized a day earlier in the northeastern city of Natal with what he called "unbearable" abdominal pain.

The far-right former leader said on X that he would "probably be operated on again" for the latest complication stemming from a 2018 attack during which he was stabbed in the stomach.

Doctors told him it was "the most serious" incident since that attack, he said, describing it earlier as "a complication in the small intestine, a consequence of the multiple surgeries I needed to undergo after the attack in 2018.

"

"After experiencing so many similar episodes in the last few years I've grown used to the pain," he said. "But this time, even the doctors were surprised."

He arrived by plane in Brasilia late Saturday, and a spokeswoman for the DF Star private clinic told AFP the 70-year-old had been admitted on Saturday evening.

