Ailing Czech President Appears In Hospital Bed Video

Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:52 PM

Ailing Czech president appears in hospital bed video

The office of Czech President Milos Zeman, who has been in intensive care for 11 days, showed a video on Thursday of the ailing leader signing a document

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The office of Czech President Milos Zeman, who has been in intensive care for 11 days, showed a video on Thursday of the ailing leader signing a document.

The video was the first public images of Zeman since media published images of the president being taken to hospital, apparently unconscious, on October 10, a day after a general election.

Local media have said Zeman is suffering from serious liver problems, while a hospital report published on Monday said he was not able to perform his duties.

The video was shot on October 14, when Zeman signed a resolution summoning the new parliament to its constituent meeting for November 8.

In bed, wearing blue and white chequered pyjamas and reading glasses, Zeman was surrounded by his aides as well as by parliament speaker Radek Vondracek.

None of them wore a face mask, despite strict anti-Covid measures observed in Czech hospitals. The hospital also said Vondracek's visit had not been authorised by the doctors.

"It's the latest date possible" according to the constitution, Zeman was heard remarking to Vondracek.

"Do you know the German proverb 'Zeit gewonnen, alles gewonnen' (to win time means to win everything)?" he asked him.

Zeman originally wanted to nominate his political ally, billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, to form the next government, no matter the election result.

Babis's populist ANO movement, of which Vondracek is also a member, narrowly placed second in the vote.

But the plan failed as the three-party centre-right Together alliance, which came in first in the election, formed a coalition with another alliance for a majority of 108 seats in the 200-seat parliament.

Czech senators have meanwhile kicked off a process to activate a constitutional article that will pass presidential powers onto the prime minister and the parliament speaker if the president is not able to fulfil his duties.

It would be up to the new parliament speaker -- likely from the Together alliance -- to dismiss Babis's government and name his successor.

