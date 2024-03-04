Ailing King Harald Back Home In Norway From Malaysia
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) King Harald of Norway returned home from Malaysia on Sunday after falling ill on holiday and spending several days in hospital, the royal palace said.
Norway's state broadcaster showed footage of his plane landing just before 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) in the capital, Oslo.
"His Majesty the King arrived in Norway this evening," said a palace statement. The flight had gone well and the king was recovering, it added.
The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.
The palace said on Saturday that he had been fitted with a "temporary" pacemaker, which his personal physician said would make his return safer.
Sunday's palace statement said the king would be hospitalised in Oslo for further checks and several days' rest.
"His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks," said an earlier palace statement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
SpaceX launches new crew to ISS9 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei surpasses 40,000 points for first time19 minutes ago
-
Bayern's Lazio clash offers outgoing Tuchel lifeline59 minutes ago
-
NBA Celtics overwhelm Warriors while Clippers edge T-Wolves2 hours ago
-
Putin wants to 'destabilise' Germany with wiretap: minister9 hours ago
-
Zelensky vows Ukrainian victory as death toll in Odesa strike hits 119 hours ago
-
Pak-China cooperation to explore chemical industry digitalization13 hours ago
-
Navalny supporters flock to grave to pay respects, gain hope13 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results13 hours ago
-
Russia to cut oil output by 471,000 bpd in second quarter13 hours ago
-
Turkish Cypriot leader rules out any talks without equal status14 hours ago
-
Golf: SDC Championship scores14 hours ago