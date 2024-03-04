Ailing King Harald back home in Norway from Malaysia

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) King Harald of Norway returned home from Malaysia on Sunday after falling ill on holiday and spending several days in hospital, the royal palace said.

Norway's state broadcaster showed footage of his plane landing just before 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) in the capital, Oslo.

"His Majesty the King arrived in Norway this evening," said a palace statement. The flight had gone well and the king was recovering, it added.

The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The palace said on Saturday that he had been fitted with a "temporary" pacemaker, which his personal physician said would make his return safer.

Sunday's palace statement said the king would be hospitalised in Oslo for further checks and several days' rest.

"His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks," said an earlier palace statement.