Open Menu

Ailing King Harald Back Home In Norway From Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Ailing King Harald back home in Norway from Malaysia

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) King Harald of Norway returned home from Malaysia on Sunday after falling ill on holiday and spending several days in hospital, the royal palace said.

Norway's state broadcaster showed footage of his plane landing just before 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) in the capital, Oslo.

"His Majesty the King arrived in Norway this evening," said a palace statement. The flight had gone well and the king was recovering, it added.

The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The palace said on Saturday that he had been fitted with a "temporary" pacemaker, which his personal physician said would make his return safer.

Sunday's palace statement said the king would be hospitalised in Oslo for further checks and several days' rest.

"His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks," said an earlier palace statement.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Oslo Malaysia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

1 day ago
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

1 day ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

1 day ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

1 day ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

1 day ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

1 day ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World