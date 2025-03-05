Open Menu

Ailing Pope 'rested Well' But Misses Start Of Lent

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis rested well during his 19th night in hospital with pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday, as celebrations for the Lent religious season started without him.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has suffered a worrying series of respiratory attacks since his admission to the Gemelli in Rome on February 14, the most recent on Monday.

The pope "rested well overnight", the Vatican said Wednesday morning. The previous evening it said he would wear an oxygen mask during the night.

Francis had passed a calm day on Tuesday after Monday's two episodes of acute respiratory failure, with the Vatican reporting he had no fever, was "alert" and cooperating with his treatment.

But the Argentine's prognosis "remains reserved", meaning doctors will not say how they expect his condition to evolve.

Recent Stories

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

7 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

22 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

52 minutes ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

59 minutes ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

1 hour ago
ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago
 Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

2 hours ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World