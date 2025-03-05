Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis rested well during his 19th night in hospital with pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday, as celebrations for the Lent religious season started without him.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has suffered a worrying series of respiratory attacks since his admission to the Gemelli in Rome on February 14, the most recent on Monday.

The pope "rested well overnight", the Vatican said Wednesday morning. The previous evening it said he would wear an oxygen mask during the night.

Francis had passed a calm day on Tuesday after Monday's two episodes of acute respiratory failure, with the Vatican reporting he had no fever, was "alert" and cooperating with his treatment.

But the Argentine's prognosis "remains reserved", meaning doctors will not say how they expect his condition to evolve.