Ailing Tiger Woods Withdraws In Genesis Invitational 2nd Round
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Golf superstar Tiger Woods withdrew midway through the second round of the Genesis Invitational because of illness, the US PGA Tour said Friday.
Woods, who hosts the tournament at The Riviera Country Club, had teed off on the seventh hole but was soon seen being taken from the course in a golf cart.
The 15-time major champion was playing his first US PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the third round at the Masters last April.
Two weeks later he had ankle surgery to address lingering pain in his right foot from injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash.
Although Woods said Thursday thatback spasms contributed to a surprising shank at the 18th hole of his one-over par first round there was no indication that any of the myriad injuries that he says affect him every round contributed to Friday's withdrawal.
Woods would have been battling to make the cut in the elite event.
He opened Friday with a birdie at the par-five first but bogeyed the third and fifth.
He had found the fairway at the seventh when he called it quits.
