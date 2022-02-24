Aim of Russian Special Operation in Donbas to Protect People From Kiev Regime - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The aim of the Russian special operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin is to protect people who have been suffering under the Ukrainian government, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"During this meeting, the President of Russia, Putin, spoke and said that he made a decision for a special military operation in the Donbas. The aim of this special operation is to protect the people who, for over eight years, have been suffering genocide from the Kiev regime," Nebenzia said late on Wednesday.