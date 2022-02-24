The aim of Russia's special operation is to demilitarize Ukraine, as this poses a threat to the Russian people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"President (Vladimir Putin) told about the goals, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

Actually, both of them pose a threat to our state and our people," Peskov told reporters.

The timing of the special operation will depend on its effectiveness, expediency and will be determined by the Russian leader, the official said, adding that its goals should be implemented.

Peskov also noted that he cannot disclose military information and the Ministry of Defense remains the only source.