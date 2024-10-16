'Ainadamar' Brings Death And Dance To The Met Opera
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The life and death of Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca, whom Fascist forces assassinated during the Spanish Civil War, is the subject of an opera making its Met Opera debut in New York Tuesday.
"Ainadamar" -- which means "fountain of tears" in Arabic -- brings flamenco and rumba to the Met's prestigious stage, set against the backdrop of violence and war, in true operatic fashion.
The work premiered in 2003 and is Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov's only opera, which earned him Grammy accolades in 2007.
The story in three scenes is told through dream-like flashbacks, recounting Lorca's relationship with the Catalonian actor and director Margarita Xirgu.
The plot hinges on her memories, and the opera opens with Xirgu, Lorca's muse and friend, who has spent her career portraying Mariana Pineda in the poet's play of the same name.
Her stories have surreal qualities not dissimilar to Lorca's verse, and detail the poet's opposition to the Falange and his 1936 murder over his socialist politics and homosexuality, against the backdrop of Xirgu's story of their friendship.
Speaking to AFP, the 63-year-old Golijov said he believes his work "sounds like it belongs at the Met and can sit at the table with the greats."
It is the first opera directed by Brazilian director and choreographer Deborah Colker -- renowned for her work with Cirque du Soleil -- who staged it in Scotland in 2022.
Dance takes on comparable prominence with the drama and the music, which includes a mix of traditional opera with electronic sounds and rhythms.
Even the protagonists dance, including the soprano Angel Blue, who plays Xirgu. The story is woman-forward: even Lorca is played by the Argentina-born mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack.
Mack also played Lorca in 2022 and said the work offers a challenge because "there are many elements that are not necessarily present in a more traditional opera."
"Ainadamar" is the latest effort by New York's Met to draw in new operagoers and broaden its base.
It is the second Spanish-language opera in a row to be staged in the Met's hallowed halls, after last year's presentation of "Florencia en el Amazonas."
Colker is due to return in 2026 for a staging of another opera in Spanish: "Frida and Diego."
The company has found particular box office success with operas by living composers, including "The Hours" and "Fire Shut Up In My Bones."
It premiered this year's season with "Grounded" -- an exploration of contemporary warfare and technology set against the backdrop of motherhood.
