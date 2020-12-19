UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ainslie Concedes America's Cup Challenge Off The Pace

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:55 PM

Ainslie concedes America's Cup challenge off the pace

Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multi-million-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America's Cup warm-up event in Auckland on Sunday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multi-million-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America's Cup warm-up event in Auckland on Sunday.

Ainslie was penalised at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50 metres (55 yards).

"It'll happen soon enough," Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht's lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging he would soon fall further than 50 metres off the pace.

When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie's crew were five minutes behind and did not finish.

The defending America's Cup holders Team New Zealand won the three-day warm-up regatta with five wins from their six races.

American Magic, which inflicted the only defeat on Team New Zealand, was second with four wins while Luna Rossa won three times to be third.

INEOS was well off the pace on the first day when they were unable to finish their second race because of ongoing problems with the high-tech foil arms, which lift the 23-metre (75-foot) yachts above the surface of the water.

They showed glimpses of potential on the second day, including edging Team New Zealand at the start, before their lack of pace proved costly and they again failed to win.

INEOS Team UK is believed to have the largest budget, reportedly bankrolled by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to the tune of 110 million Pounds (US$150 million).

The warm-up series, and a one-day regatta on Sunday, are the only chance the challengers have to test their match-racing skills before challenger series next month.

The winner will go on to face Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

Related Topics

Water Budget Auckland United Kingdom March Sunday Event From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

42 seconds ago

Pakistan third highest recipient of Canadian SDS s ..

44 seconds ago

Australia crushes India win by 8 wickets in first ..

19 minutes ago

Biden Welcomes FDA's Emergency Use Approval of Mod ..

10 minutes ago

Unknown newly born baby girl recovered

10 minutes ago

Quick solution of sewer complaints top priority, M ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.