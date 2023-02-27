AIP System With Lithium-Ion Batteries to Boost Russian Subs' Combat Capabilities - USC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) An anaerobic (air-independent) power system for non-nuclear submarines developed by Russia's Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering "Rubin" provides for the use of lithium-ion batteries, which will increase the combat capabilities of subs of the Russian Navy, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

"The new development of the Rubin design bureau provides for the use of these batteries in conjunction with an anaerobic power system, which should significantly increase the combat capabilities of promising non-nuclear submarines," Rakhmanov said.

He emphasized that lithium-ion batteries have more power than the current ones with the same weight and size characteristics.

In October of last year, Andrey Baranov, Rubin's Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activities and Military Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik that the design bureau was planning to create an air-independent propulsion system for non-nuclear submarines based on hydrogen production from diesel fuel.

Air-independent propulsion (AIP) increases a submarine's stealth, since it allows it to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen, removing the need for surfacing.