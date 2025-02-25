Open Menu

Air Alert Across Ukraine, Missiles Incoming: Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Air alert across Ukraine, missiles incoming: authorities

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Air raid warnings sounded across much of Ukraine early Tuesday as local authorities warned of incoming missiles fired by Russia.

"The air alert continues. Stay in shelters until the danger passes," said the Kyiv region's military administration.

Authorities reported a 44-year-old woman was injured in an attack on Obukhiv district of the capital region, where a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed.

Damage to houses was also recorded in Fastiv district.

Russia's ministry of defence, meanwhile, said Tuesday that overnight it had intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latest fighting comes a day after the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

Cities across Ukraine's south and east have been flattened, and millions forced to flee their homes.

Recent Stories

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

47 seconds ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

55 seconds ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

46 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

1 hour ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

12 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World