Open Menu

Air Alert As Russia Pummels Ukrainian Cities With Missiles

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Air alert as Russia pummels Ukrainian cities with missiles

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, officials said, as they raised a nationwide air alert.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror," Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

AFP reporters in central Kyiv heard several powerful explosions in the early hours of Friday.

"Explosions in Kyiv.

Air defence operating. Stay in shelters," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Klitschko later said a warehouse was on fire.

Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said debris fell in two parts of the city and there was also a fire in a residential apartment building.

The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy.

Related Topics

Fire World Ukraine Russia Alert Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

13 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

13 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

13 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

14 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

14 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

14 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

14 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

14 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

14 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

14 hours ago

More Stories From World