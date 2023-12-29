Air alert as Russia pummels Ukrainian cities with missiles

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, officials said, as they raised a nationwide air alert.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror," Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

AFP reporters in central Kyiv heard several powerful explosions in the early hours of Friday.

"Explosions in Kyiv.

Air defence operating. Stay in shelters," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Klitschko later said a warehouse was on fire.

Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said debris fell in two parts of the city and there was also a fire in a residential apartment building.

The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy.