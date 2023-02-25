UrduPoint.com

Air Ambulance Crash In US State Of Nevada Kills All 5 People On Board - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 09:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) At least five people have died when a Care Flight air ambulance crashed in the US state of Nevada, media reported Saturday.

Five people, including a patient, a patient's family member, a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic, have died after the Care Flight plane crashed around 9:15 p.

m. Friday (05:15 GMT on Saturday) in the unincorporated community of Stagecoach in western Nevada, US broadcaster ABC news reported.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and the cause of the plane's crash is not yet known.





