Air Astana Flight en Route Egypt-Kazakhstan Makes Emergency Landing in Baku - Airport

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) An Air Astana aircraft flying from the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to Kazakhstan's Atyrau has made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Azerbaijan's capital Baku after a passenger started feeling unwell, the airport said Wednesday.

"The captain of the Air Astana flight en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Atyrau has sent a request for an emergency landing to Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The reason for this was a sharp deterioration in the well-being of a passenger on board. The Airbus A320 aircraft landed safely at Baku airport at 4:50 p.m. local time (12:50 GMT)," the airport said in a statement.

More information on the passenger's well-being will be provided later, the statement said.