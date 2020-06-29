UrduPoint.com
Air Astana Jet's 2018 Emergency Landing Caused By Improper Maintenance In Portugal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) An investigation has attributed the emergency landing of Air Astana technical flight 1388 in 2018 to an error during the repair works in Portugal, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

The Air Astana Embraer 190 aircraft was in scheduled maintenance at the Alverca Air Base in Lisbon for two months before taking off back to Kazakhstan on November 11, 2018. Shortly after takeoff, the pilots reported technical problems and partially losing control of the aircraft. The crew made three attempts to land before grounding the jet safely at the military airport in Beja, Portugal.

There were no passengers on board.

"The GPIAAF [Portuguese Aviation Accidents Prevention and Investigation Department] reported that a detailed inspection of the aircraft flight controls showed an incorrect ailerons control cable system installation during maintenance in Portugal," the statement said, citing results of Portugal's investigation.

Portuguese investigators also noted the professional actions of the Kazakh aircraft's crew members, who had managed to land the aircraft that was "fatally flawed."

