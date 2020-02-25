UrduPoint.com
Air Astana Plans To Replace Boeing 757, 767 With Airbus 321, Dreamliner In Fleet Upgrade

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:01 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Kazakhstan's largest airline, Air Astana, revealed on Tuesday plans to upgrade its fleet within the next three years by replacing Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft with the Airbus 321 and Boeing 787 (Dreamliner), respectively, the airline's press service said.

"The long-range Boeing 757 aircraft are currently being replaced by Airbus-321. Boeing 767 will be replaced by Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) in 2023," the company said in a press release.

According to the company, CEO Peter Foster has informed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the flagship carrier's plans to modernize the fleet.

Foster noted that after the Boeing 757 retires, Air Astana will have one of the youngest fleets globally by the end of 2022 with a total of 54 aircraft.

At meeting with Foster, Tokayev said that more airlines needed to be brought to Kazakhstan through the "Open Skies" program, which allows foreign carriers to operate routes unused by domestic airlines, and that the mobility of Kazakh citizens via affordable domestic prices needed to be ensured.

Air Astana's current fleet includes the Boeing 767-300ER and 757-200; Airbus A320, A320neo, A321 and A321neo; as well as Embraer 190 and E190-E2.

More Stories From World

