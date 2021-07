CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) An air attack from Israel on the Syrian city of as-Safira in the Aleppo Governorate is being repelled, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel) reports.

According to Al-Ikhbariya, the Syrian air defense was repelling the Israeli attack south of Aleppo on the night from Monday to Tuesday.