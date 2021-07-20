UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Attack From Israel Repelled In Syria's As-Safira

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

Air Attack From Israel Repelled in Syria's As-Safira

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) An air attack from Israel on the Syrian city of as-Safira in the Aleppo Governorate was repelled on the night from Monday to Tuesday.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel), the Syrian air defense was repelling the Israeli attack south of Aleppo late on Monday night.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that most of the Israeli missiles that attacked as-Safira were shot down.

"At 23.37 [20:37 GMT on Monday] the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack on several positions southeast of Aleppo - in as-Safira. Our air defense repelled the attack and shot down most of the enemy's missiles," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

No details on the extent of the attack or possible damage have been released so far.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Aleppo TV From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.