Air Base In Iraq That Contains US Forces Attacked By Multiple Rockets From Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) At least six rockets were fired by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, where US armed forces are stationed, in the early hours of Wednesday, media report.

Arab news said that six rockets landed have landed at the airbase.

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly wrote on Twitter, citing a US military official, "At least six rockets so far tonight on Al-Asad airbase which hosts US troops in Iraq," adding in a later tweet that some reports say 30 rockets have been fired.

The Iranian Press tv reported on Twitter that IRGC have confirmed that they have hit the airbase in Iraq "with tens of missiles."

