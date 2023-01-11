Air Canada Advises Customers to Check Flight Status Amidst FAA Computer Outage in the US

Air Canada, the country's largest airline advised customers flying to or from the US to check their flight status amid a major computer outage also affecting transborder travel, the company tweeted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Air Canada, the country's largest airline advised customers flying to or from the US to check their flight status amid a major computer outage also affecting transborder travel, the company tweeted.

"Due to the recent FAA computer outage, we invite all customers traveling today to and from the USA to check their flight status," Air Canada said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots' alert system after an outage.

Later, the FAA informed that flights departing from the US would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress.

Further investigations will be made in the initial causes of the problem.

The number of US flights delayed due to the outage has topped 3,700, with over 600 flights canceled, according to FlightAware data.