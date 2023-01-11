UrduPoint.com

Air Canada Advises Customers To Check Flight Status Amidst FAA Computer Outage In The US

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Air Canada Advises Customers to Check Flight Status Amidst FAA Computer Outage in the US

Air Canada, the country's largest airline advised customers flying to or from the US to check their flight status amid a major computer outage also affecting transborder travel, the company tweeted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Air Canada, the country's largest airline advised customers flying to or from the US to check their flight status amid a major computer outage also affecting transborder travel, the company tweeted.

"Due to the recent FAA computer outage, we invite all customers traveling today to and from the USA to check their flight status," Air Canada said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that it was performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots' alert system after an outage.

Later, the FAA informed that flights departing from the US would gradually resume as work on resolving the overnight computer outage was making progress.

Further investigations will be made in the initial causes of the problem.

The number of US flights delayed due to the outage has topped 3,700, with over 600 flights canceled, according to FlightAware data.

Related Topics

USA Canada Company Alert Progress All From

Recent Stories

City receives light rain in Lahore

City receives light rain in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Upper parts of Hazara division receive heavy snowf ..

Upper parts of Hazara division receive heavy snowfall

4 minutes ago
 DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer ..

DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision

4 minutes ago
 Command Change of Russia's Special Operation Meets ..

Command Change of Russia's Special Operation Meets New Level of Tasks - Defense ..

1 minute ago
 DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

40 minutes ago
 House Panel Requests Info on Biden Family Finances ..

House Panel Requests Info on Biden Family Finances, Sets Hearing on Laptop Leak ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.