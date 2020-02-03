UrduPoint.com
Air Canada Flight Bound For Toronto Returning To Madrid Following 'Engine Issue' - Company

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Air Canada Flight Bound for Toronto Returning to Madrid Following 'Engine Issue' - Company

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A Toronto-bound Air Canada jet carrying 128 passengers has opted to return to Madrid's international airport following an engine malfunction and, reportedly, a blown tire, an Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

"Air Canada flight AC837, Madrid to Toronto, experienced an engine issue shortly after take-off. A tire also reportedly ruptured on take-off, one of ten on this model of aircraft. The aircraft opted to return to Madrid and is currently circling to use up fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing," the statement said.

The latest flight monitoring data from FlightAware shows that the plane is circling Madrid at an altitude of 7575 feet.

