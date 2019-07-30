UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Canada Lifts Q2 Earnings Despite 737 MAX Grounding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:01 PM

Air Canada lifts Q2 earnings despite 737 MAX grounding

Profits at Air Canada beat expectations in the second quarter thanks to higher travel volumes and rising business class income, the airline said Tuesday

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Profits at Air Canada beat expectations in the second quarter thanks to higher travel volumes and rising business class income, the airline said Tuesday.

The positive earnings came despite the grounding of the company's fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two recent deadly crashes involving other carriers in Africa and Asia.

Other airlines have taken major hits to earnings due to the MAX grounding.

Canada's largest airline posted net income of Can$343 million ($260.4 million) for the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

That was up from a loss of Can$102 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings amounted Can$0.88 per share, higher than the Can$0.75 analysts had been expecting.

Air Canada reported a 3.6 percent increase in traffic and 10.

2 percent increase in revenues from the business cabin.

Second-quarter revenues were Can$4.8 billion, up from Can$4.3 billion in the same period last year.

Calin Rovinescu, the airline's president and chief executive, said the 737 MAX crisis had hit year-over-year pre-tax earnings growth, even though it had surpassed expectations.

"Our management team and all employees involved with this complex issue did an incredible job implementing creative solutions for our fleet, schedule, network and operations to get passengers to their destinations during the quarter," Rovinescu said in a statement.

The company does not expect to return is MAX planes to service before January 8, 2020.

The aircraft had been carrying between 9,000 and 12,000 passengers per day, according to the company.

Related Topics

Africa Business Canada Company Job Traffic Same January 2020 All From Share Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train o ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy&#039;s ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

32 minutes ago

India outlaws controversial Muslim 'instant divorc ..

1 minute ago

Four martyred, 32 injured in Quetta blast

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.