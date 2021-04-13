Air Canada, Ottawa Strike $4.68Bln Financial Aid Deal - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Air Canada and the Federal government have struck a deal that will see the country's flag carrier be given access of up to $4.68 billion in liquidity through a federal COVID-19 stimulus program for large businesses, the airliner said.

"Air Canada announced today that it has entered into a series of debt and equity financing agreements with the Government of Canada, which will allow Air Canada to access up to $5.879 billion [$4.68 billion USD] in liquidity through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) program," the company said in a press release on Monday.