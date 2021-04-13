UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Canada, Ottawa Strike $4.68Bln Financial Aid Deal - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:40 AM

Air Canada, Ottawa Strike $4.68Bln Financial Aid Deal - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Air Canada and the Federal government have struck a deal that will see the country's flag carrier be given access of up to $4.68 billion in liquidity through a federal COVID-19 stimulus program for large businesses, the airliner said.

"Air Canada announced today that it has entered into a series of debt and equity financing agreements with the Government of Canada, which will allow Air Canada to access up to $5.879 billion [$4.68 billion USD] in liquidity through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) program," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Related Topics

Canada Company Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

3 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

4 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

5 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.