UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Canada Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing In Madrid - Aviation Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Air Canada Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing in Madrid - Aviation Monitor

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A Toronto-bound Air Canada jet carrying 128 passengers safely made an emergency landing in Madrid after reporting an engine failure after takeoff, aviation monitor Airlive said on Monday.

"Air Canada #AC837 landed safely runway 32L at Madrid Airport," the monitor said.

Earlier on Monday, Air Canada flight AC837 en route to Toronto from Madrid requested emergency landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport following an engine malfunction and, reportedly, a blown tire, an Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff and the plane circled Madrid for more than four hours to use up fuel and lighten the aircraft before landing.

Air Canada said the affected aircraft is a Boeing 767-300, which is designed to operate on one engine.

Related Topics

Canada Toronto Madrid From Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

56 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

1 hour ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.