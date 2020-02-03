Air Canada Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing in Madrid - Aviation Monitor

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A Toronto-bound Air Canada jet carrying 128 passengers safely made an emergency landing in Madrid after reporting an engine failure after takeoff, aviation monitor Airlive said on Monday.

"Air Canada #AC837 landed safely runway 32L at Madrid Airport," the monitor said.

Earlier on Monday, Air Canada flight AC837 en route to Toronto from Madrid requested emergency landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport following an engine malfunction and, reportedly, a blown tire, an Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff and the plane circled Madrid for more than four hours to use up fuel and lighten the aircraft before landing.

Air Canada said the affected aircraft is a Boeing 767-300, which is designed to operate on one engine.