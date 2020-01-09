Air Canada Reroutes Flights to Avoid Iraq Airspace After Attacks - Spokesperson to Sputnik

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Air Canada is rerouting its flights to Dubai in order avoid Iraqi airspace amid escalating tensions in the middle East following Iranian missile strikes on bases housing US troops in the country, Canada's national air carrier said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of the current uncertain situation in the Middle East, like many international carriers, Air Canada has taken precautionary measures. It is rerouting its five-times weekly flight to Dubai," the statement said.

"These latest adjustments relate to Iraq airspace, which we will now also avoid."

The airline noted that it has avoided Iranian airspace since mid-2019 and said is actively monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

The latest change of route comes amid escalating tension in the Middle East following an airstrike on Friday that killed Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

That attack was followed by Iranian ballistic missile strikes on military bases housing US troops in Iraq early Wednesday local time.