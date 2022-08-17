Air Canada Says to Operate at 79% of Pre-Pandemic Capacity This Summer

Air Canada plans to increase its flight operations to 79% of the pre-pandemic levels as it steadily recovers from the effects of COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Air Canada plans to increase its flight operations to 79% of the pre-pandemic levels as it steadily recovers from the effects of COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Air Canada has been prudently restoring its schedule as it recovers from the effects of COVID-19 and this summer it plans to operate 79 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity as the industry stabilizes," Air Canada said in an update.

Air Canada carried well over 6.4 million passengers between June 27 and August 14, the company added.

The Canadian airline currently operates on average around 1,100 flights daily, carrying 135,000 passengers. The rise in demand has prompted the company to recall its laid off employees, the update said.

The company currently has 34,000 staffers, close to 34,700 it had prior to the pandemic.

Air Canada is the country's largest airline, serving 188 airports worldwide.