UrduPoint.com

Air Canada Says To Operate At 79% Of Pre-Pandemic Capacity This Summer

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Air Canada Says to Operate at 79% of Pre-Pandemic Capacity This Summer

Air Canada plans to increase its flight operations to 79% of the pre-pandemic levels as it steadily recovers from the effects of COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Air Canada plans to increase its flight operations to 79% of the pre-pandemic levels as it steadily recovers from the effects of COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Air Canada has been prudently restoring its schedule as it recovers from the effects of COVID-19 and this summer it plans to operate 79 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity as the industry stabilizes," Air Canada said in an update.

Air Canada carried well over 6.4 million passengers between June 27 and August 14, the company added.

The Canadian airline currently operates on average around 1,100 flights daily, carrying 135,000 passengers. The rise in demand has prompted the company to recall its laid off employees, the update said.

The company currently has 34,000 staffers, close to 34,700 it had prior to the pandemic.

Air Canada is the country's largest airline, serving 188 airports worldwide.

Related Topics

Canada Company June August From Industry Million

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

16 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of PTI chief rejected for NA-108 ..

Nomination papers of PTI chief rejected for NA-108

19 seconds ago
 One died and three injured as a passenger jeep plu ..

One died and three injured as a passenger jeep plunges into gorge at Tarnawai

20 seconds ago
 Radio Pakistan holds colourful Diamond Jubilee Awa ..

Radio Pakistan holds colourful Diamond Jubilee Awards ceremony after long hiatus ..

22 seconds ago
 Liaquat University Hospital Director Admin terms n ..

Liaquat University Hospital Director Admin terms news against hospital as fabric ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.