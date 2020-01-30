Air Canada Suspends Direct Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Effective January 30 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Canada's national carrier Air Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30.

"Following the government of Canada's advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China, [Air Canada] is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30, 2020 until February 29, 2020," the statement said.