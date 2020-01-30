Air Canada Suspends Direct Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Effective Jan. 30 - Statement

(@imziishan)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Canada's national carrier announced that it is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective Jan. 30 in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following the Government of Canada's Advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China [Air Canada] is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30, 2020 until February 29, 2020," Air Canada said in the statement.

The airline said the last flights departing Canada would leave today, and the last inbound flights would arrive tomorrow.

Across the world, countries and transportation entities are taking steps to limit travel to China, as the threat from novel coronavirus intensifies.

Air Canada is among almost a dozen international air carriers that have grounded or limited their flights to mainland China this month, including British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines and United.