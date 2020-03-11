UrduPoint.com
Air Canada Suspends Italy Flights Until May 1 - Spokesperson

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Canada's national carrier is suspending flights to Italy beginning Wednesday through to May 1, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11," Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday. "We continue to monitor this situation and evaluate conditions prior to resuming service; we currently plan to restart service May 1."

The last Air Canada flight to Italy will depart Toronto on Tuesday and the last incoming flight from Rome will be on Wednesday, the statement said.

Air Canada said that affected passengers will be notified and offered several options, including a full refund.

The move mirrors the actions of a number of European Union countries, including Spain and Austria, who have halted direct flights from Italy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Italy has surpassed South Korea to become the largest coronavirus hotbed outside China with more than 9,000 infections and over 400 deaths.

