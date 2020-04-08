UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Canada To Rehire 16,500 Workers Laid Off Due To Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:29 PM

Air Canada to rehire 16,500 workers laid off due to pandemic

Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired under a government relief package for businesses, the airline said Wednesday

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired under a government relief package for businesses, the airline said Wednesday.

The company furloughed nearly half of its Canada-based workforce of 36,000 on March 30 after seeing business abruptly dry up by more than 90 percent as country after country imposed travel restrictions and people stopped flying.

The Canadian government stepped in April 1 with an emergency wage subsidy plan called CEWS that is designed to help employers keep their workers or bring back ones that were laid off because of the pandemic.

It is retroactive to March 15 and under it the government will pay 75 percent of hard-hit companies' payrolls through June 6.

Parliament is to meet soon to pass a law that would enact the relief program, which applies to companies that have seen their revenue drop by more than 30 percent, which is the case for Air Canada.

Air Canada said that under the relief package it will bring back the people it had furloughed.

"Subject to its adoption into law substantially as announced, Air Canada intends to adopt the CEWS for the benefit of its 36,000 Canadian-based employee workforce," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Business Canada Company March April June Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

16 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

16 minutes ago

University of Sindh procurement committee meets on ..

2 minutes ago

Slovak President Appoints Ivan Korcok as Country's ..

2 minutes ago

11153 cases against violation of section 144 & 263 ..

2 minutes ago

Transgender association demands relief in operatio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.