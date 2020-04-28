Air Cargo Drops 15% in March, Capacity Limits Threaten Covid-19 Drug Orders - Trade Group

Global air cargo shipments fell 15 percent in March from a year ago amid a bigger plunge in airline's cargo-carrying capacity, which threatens future shipments of drugs and supplies needed to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Global air cargo shipments fell 15 percent in March from a year ago amid a bigger plunge in airline's cargo-carrying capacity, which threatens future shipments of drugs and supplies needed to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"At present, we don't have enough capacity to meet the remaining demand for air cargo. Volumes fell by over 15 percent in March compared to the previous year. But capacity plummeted by almost 23 percent. The gap must be addressed quickly because vital supplies must get to where they are needed most," the release said.

As an example, the release cited a doubling of demand for pharmaceutical shipments that are critical for treating COVID-19 patients.

Airline belly capacity for international air cargo shrank by 43.7 percent in March compared to the previous year, because much of the world's passenger fleet remains grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although airlines have rushed to convert some passenger aircraft for all-cargo use, the release warned of too many bureaucratic delays in issuing charter permits needed to move cargo.

The IATA recommended emergency cuts in paperwork needed for charter operations, exempting cargo crews from quarantine rules that apply to the general population and ensuring adequate ground support to process cargo efficiently.