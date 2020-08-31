Air Cargo Remains Depressed by COVID-19 Restrictions on Passenger Travel - Trade Group

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Data showing a slight monthly increase in July air cargo shipments over previous months nevertheless falls short of signaling a fledgling rebound from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Monday.

"Global demand, measured in cargo ton-kilometers (CTKs*), fell by 13.5 percent in July (-15.5 percent for international operations) compared to the previous year. That is a modest improvement from the 16.6 percent year-on-year drop recorded in June. Seasonally-adjusted demand grew by 2.6 percent month-on-month in July," the release said.

A loss of available belly cargo space in passenger aircraft to accommodate freight is the Primary reason for a continued slowdown, the release said.

Belly capacity for international air cargo shrank by 70.5 percent in July compared to the previous year owing to the withdrawal of passenger services amid the pandemic. This was partially offset by a 28.8 percent increase in capacity through expanded use of freight-only aircraft, the release added.

Freight traffic, a widely watched indicator of industry health and trends, remains below levels that would signal an overall rebound in the airline industry, according to the release.

The most recent IATA report on passenger air travel showed an 86.5 percent drop in June compared with the same month in 2019.